Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that Waqar Younis was his “favourite fast bowler” growing up.

Waqar is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan team and thus works closely with Hasnain.

Hasnain admitted that he has learned a lot from Waqar and hopes to continue doing so going forward.

“My favourite fast bowler growing up was Waqar Younis,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I have worked with Waqar bhai since he became our bowling coach and learned a lot from him. I will continue to work with him more so that it improves my bowling.”

Hasnain is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is highest wicket-taker with 14 victims in eight matches at an average of 18.28.

The Gladiators’ last match before the semi-finals take place will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

