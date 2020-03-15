Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that his big dream for the future is to “become the number one bowler in the world”.

In addition to this, Hasnain is also determined to represent in all three formats.

Hasnain has featured in five ODIs and six Twenty20 Internationals, but he has yet to make his Test debut.

“My dream is to become the number one bowler in the world and [I] want to represent Pakistan in all formats,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasnain is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is highest wicket-taker with 14 victims in eight matches at an average of 18.28.

The Gladiators’ last match before the semi-finals take place will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

