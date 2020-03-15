Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that he is determined to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Getting Smith’s wicket will be a lot easier than Kohli’s since India and Pakistan don’t play any bilateral series and only meet at International Cricket Council (ICC) events and the Asia Cup.

“I do not target a specific batsman as all batsmen are same for me, so I try to pick as many wickets as possible,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “If I play against India or Australia, I will try to give my best and get the wicket of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as it will benefit the team.”

Hasnain is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is highest wicket-taker with 14 victims in eight matches at an average of 18.28.

The Gladiators’ last match before the semi-finals take place will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

