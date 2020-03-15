Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that he was “fascinated” with the legendary pace trio of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

More specifically, Hasnain loved their aggression while bowling and celebrations after taking wickets.

Hasnain is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is highest wicket-taker with 14 victims in eight matches at an average of 18.28.

“I started playing cricket after watching our legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis,” Hasnain told Cricket Pakistan. “I was fascinated with their aggression and the celebrations they used to do after taking wickets.”

The Gladiators’ last match before the semi-finals take place will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

