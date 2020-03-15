Sohail Tanvir has become the first Pakistan player to do what?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has become the first Pakistan player to take 350 wickets in Twenty20 cricket.

Tanvir accomplished the feat during the Multan Sultans’ three-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday.

Tanvir took figures of 3-26 off his four overs in the match.

350 wkts in t20’s..Alhumdulila another milestone,really thankful to almighty for his blessings pic.twitter.com/1Z4xnap4bn — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 14, 2020

“350 wickets in T20s… Alhumdulila another milestone, really thankful to [the] Almighty for his blessings,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

The 35-year-old currently sits in sixth place on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Twenty20 cricket.

He is only four wickets away from surpassing Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has 354 wickets, and entering the top five.

