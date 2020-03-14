Imran Tahir reveals which Pakistan player ‘is a superstar and a legend’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has called former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi “a superstar and a legend”.

Both Tahir and Afridi are currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Tahir has taken 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.60.

As for Afridi, he has scored 87 runs in seven games at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30.

He has also claimed four wickets at an average of 32.50.

“Shahid Afridi is a superstar and a legend in my eyes along with the rest of the world. He has achieved a lot by his heroics in the field,” Tahir told Cricket Pakistan. “I am personally very proud of his achievements as I have played with him for Hampshire. His presence in the team in itself is a big thing. He is batting and bowling really well. He has always taken some unbelievable catches in the field. This shows that he is fit and enjoying his game while we are enjoying his presence in the side.”

The Sultans are currently at the top of the table as they have won six games, lost one and had two abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

