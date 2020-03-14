Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has sent a heartwarming message to Twenty20 skipper and Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam, saying “great players are willing to give up their own personal achievement for the achievement of the group”.

Latif’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 69, which came off 46 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a six, in the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam was well supported by Sharjeel Khan, who was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

“Great players are willing to give up their own personal achievement for the achievement of the group. It enhances everybody,” Latif said on Twitter.

Azam is currently the top run-scorer in the PSL with 294 runs in eight matches at an average of 58.80 and a strike-rate of 130.66.

The Kings are currently in second place on the points table, and their next match will be against Islamabad United in Karachi on Saturday.

