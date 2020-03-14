Imran Tahir reveals which Pakistan player has done a ‘great job’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir believes Pakistan opener Shan Masood has done a “great job” captaining the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under Masood’s leadership, the Sultans are currently at the top of the table as they have won six games, lost one and had two matches abandoned.

Masood has also had an impact with the bat as he has scored 211 runs in eight games at an average of 30.14 and a strike-rate of 125.59.

“I have been asked frequently about Shan Masood and his captaincy,” Tahir told Cricket Pakistan. “When you are somewhere for the first time you have to find your way around. Masood is a young captain and this is a part of his life. He has to learn from this experience.

“He has done really well so far. You can look at his batting which has been really good. This means that he does not take too much pressure. I think he has done a great job for himself and the team.”

Tahir has taken 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.60.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

