South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has made it clear that he has “never felt unsafe in Pakistan”.

Tahir, who was born in Lahore, is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ongoing tournament marks the first time ever that the entire PSL has been held in Pakistan.

“I am very happy to be here [in Pakistan], because my family has not had many opportunities to see me perform live. This is my second time I am here which is a source of happiness for me and my family. I came here with the world XI previously,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Your own brand will always have more value than anything else. Shifting cricket from Dubai to Pakistan is a big step for the country. All players participating in the PSL believe that it is one of the toughest leagues in the world because of the high quality of cricket being played. You have to be at the top of your game. Cricket fever has gripped the country and it is a great experience.

“I have never felt unsafe in Pakistan. I however have a different feeling than other foreign players. The foreign players talk very highly of this league and its security. They are enjoying their stay here.”

Tahir has taken 10 wickets in eight PSL matches at an average of 18.60.

The Sultans are currently at the top of the table as they have won six games, lost one and had two abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

