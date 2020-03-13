Which Pakistan player is Imad Wasim really impressed with?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim admitted that he was really impressed with Sharjeel Khan’s performance against the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

As a result, the Kings crushed the Qalandars by 10 wickets and moved up to second place on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table.

Imad Wasim "We are really happy for Sharjeel, we stuck with him for 8 games and that paid off eventually and what an innings he played" #PSL5 #LQvKK pic.twitter.com/Ea17ZYoYwd — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 12, 2020

“We are really happy for Sharjeel, we stuck with him for eight games and that paid off eventually and what an innings he played,” Imad was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Sharjeel was well supported by Babar Azam, who remained undefeated on 69, which came off 46 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a six.

The Kings’ next match will be against Islamabad United in Karachi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player has Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar called “world-class”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...