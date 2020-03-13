Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has called Karachi Kings batsman and Pakistan Twenty20 skipper Babar Azam a “world-class player”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 69, which came off 46 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a six, in the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

As a result of his knock, Azam is now the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 294 runs in eight games at an average of 58.80 and a strike-rate of 130.66.

Akhtar also did well in the match as he hammered 68 runs off 49 deliveries, which included eight boundaries and two sixes.

In addition to praising Azam, Akhtar also lauded Kings opener Sharjeel Khan, who was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

“Babar Azam is a world-class player and Sharjeel Khan has shown today why he is recognized for his batting and hopefully it is a good sign for Pakistan that they are both in good form,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

As a result of their win, the Kings moved up to second place on the points table.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United in Karachi on Saturday.

