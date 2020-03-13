Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has defended Pakistan’s security reputation, saying it is “a little bit unfair” how it is always cast in a negative light.

Moeen is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that many other places in the world are unsafe, and called Pakistan a “beautiful country”.

“I think it (Pakistan’s security reputation) is a little bit unfair because you’re not safe anywhere,” Moeen told The Cricketer.

“It can be wrong place, wrong time. Even in England now, the crime rate’s massive. I just feel the perception you have from the outside is it’s not safe to go. My counter-argument is it’s not safe anywhere, really.

“Yes, there are some places you might feel a bit safer but the security has been really impressive. We had the same thing in Bangladesh a few years ago when some guys didn’t go. It was brilliant.

“Pakistan is a beautiful country – the food, the place, the people are amazing. It has a lot to offer, as do other places people think are not so safe.”

In the seven PSL games he has played, Moeen has scored 137 runs at an average of 22.83 and a strike-rate of 138.38.

He has also taken four wickets at an average of 16.50.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

