Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan admitted he “knew that a good innings was due from me” following his Man of the Match performance in his side’s 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

Sharjeel smashed an unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He was well supported by Babar Azam, who remained undefeated on 69, which came off 46 deliveries and included eight boundaries and a six.

“The energy is good in me, from the first game until today the ball has been coming on nicely on the bat for me and I was trying to make sure I can play a longer innings,” Sharjeel was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I would like to give credit to our coach Dean Jones and Wasim (Akram) bhai as well, and especially my captain Imad Wasim as they have all supported and motivated me from the time I played my first game for Karachi.

“I knew that a good innings was due from me and I had to help win a match for Karachi, and so when I felt set at the crease today, I decided that I would play a long innings.

“My focus is on my performances and to make sure that I do the same in the upcoming matches.

“Look this is cricket where chances are given and catches dropped, but when you are given a second chance then you try to avail that. When I got two chances, it was in my mind to play a long the innings to the end of the game.

“To make a comeback after three years is not that easy, but during this period I practiced where possible. The most difficult thing in cricket is a comeback but if you keep on working hard with that mindset then you will get success and I will make use of the confidence I got from today’s game in the upcoming games as well.”

As a result of their win, the Kings moved up to second place on the points table.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United in Karachi on Saturday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...