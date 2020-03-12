Ben Cutting reveals which two Pakistan players are ‘quite intimidating’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting has admitted that the Pakistan pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain can be “quite intimidating”.

Cutting is playing alongside Naseem and Hasnain for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 33-year-old added that he doesn’t like “facing them in the nets especially when they use two new balls between them”.

“I personally dislike facing them in the nets especially when they use two new balls between them as their pace and swing are quite intimidating,” Cutting was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Naseem has taken three wickets in five PSL matches at an average of 48.33, while Hasnain has claimed 14 wickets in eight games at an average of 18.28.

As for Cutting, he has scored 146 runs in six matches at an average of 36.50 and a strike-rate of 192.10. He has also picked up eight wickets at an average of 21.62.

The Gladiators currently sit at the bottom of the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost five and had one match abandoned.

Their next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

