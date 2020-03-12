Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

All-rounder Ben Cutting has said that there is a possibility Australia “might come to play cricket in Pakistan in the next five years”.

Australia have not toured Pakistan since October 1998.

Cutting, who has represented Australia in four ODIs and seven Twenty20 Internationals, is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I am not the right person to say anything but Australia might come to play cricket in Pakistan in the next five years,” Cutting was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Cutting has scored 146 runs in six PSL matches at an average of 36.50 and a strike-rate of 192.10.

He has also picked up eight wickets at an average of 21.62.

The Gladiators currently sit at the bottom of the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost five and had one match abandoned.

Their next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ben Cutting reveals which two Pakistan players are “quite intimidating”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...