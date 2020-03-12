Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has urged fans to come and support the Karachi Kings in their remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches as they will all be held in Karachi.

The Kings will be playing on home soil from Thursday, when they take on the Lahore Qalandars.

They will also play back-to-back games on the weekend as they will face Islamabad United on Saturday and the Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

“It’s our time to shine Karachi, let’s get lit The City Of Lights,” Akram, who is the Kings’ bowling coach and president, said on Twitter.

The Kings currently sit in fifth place on the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost three and had one abandoned.

