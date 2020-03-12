Imad Wasim reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘match-winner’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has called opening batsman Sharjeel Khan a “match-winner”.

Sharjeel is playing alongside Imad for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven matches he has played, Sharjeel has scored 88 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike-rate of 139.68.

While Sharjeel hasn’t had a major impact in the tournament, Imad earlier said that the 30-year-old will play every game for the Kings.

“Sharjeel even when he scores 30-40 provides us with quickfire starts. Of course, I want him to play big innings and win us matches but even his shorter innings help us,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He is a match-winner and he’ll play with his free mind, there’s no pressure on him and I have no problem with him.”

The Kings currently sit in fifth place on the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost three and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Thursday.

