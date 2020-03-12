Which Pakistan player has Alex Hales called a ‘legend’?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England and Karachi Kings batsman Alex Hales has called former Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram a “legend”.

Akram is also part of the Kings’ set-up in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the team’s bowling coach and president.

In addition to praising Akram, Hales also lauded Kings head coach Dean Jones, saying that both of them are “very passionate about what they do”.

“Wasim Akram is a legend and I have had prior experience of working with him in the T10 League,” Hales was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I had a couple of games under Dean Jones when I played for Islamabad United last year so I know that both Wasim and Dean are very passionate about what they do and they certainly transfer that passion in the way we play our cricket and are creating a very relaxed environment at Karachi Kings which is great.”

In the six games he has played, Hales has scored 239 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 156.20.

The Kings currently sit in fifth place on the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost three and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Thursday.

