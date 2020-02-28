Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has revealed that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan will play every game in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel is making his comeback in the tournament after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 PSL.

In the Kings’ 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi, Sharjeel scored 19 runs off 11 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes.

He followed that up with six runs in the Kings’ five-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

“We all saw Sharjeel’s intent in the first match where he hit two sixes back to back. He will play each match whether he performs or not, he is my match-winner,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Performance is not in the hands of any players, I totally back Sharjeel as my main player and will remain till the end of the tournament.”

The Kings will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Multan Sultans in Multan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imad Wasim reveals Karachi Kings’ strategy against the Multan Sultans

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...