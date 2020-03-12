Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has said that if wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “doesn’t [fit] in the team composition, it is what it is”.

Imad’s comments come after Rizwan has only featured in one game for the Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad acknowledged that Rizwan is “one of Pakistan’s top wicket-keepers”, but noted that “if he can’t come in our playing XI, we can’t help it”.

“If Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t [fit] in the team composition, it is what it is. No doubt he is one of Pakistan’s top wicket-keepers but if he can’t come in our playing XI, we can’t help it,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We have to look at our squad. We have overseas players and positions in the batting order. We don’t think he is fitting in the batting order anywhere right now.

“The people may think differently but our think tank is a bit reluctant. However, I know he is ready. He is practicing and working hard on his power hitting with Dean Jones. We don’t know what will happen, he might play the final and win us that, or a playoff. He doesn’t lose heart, he works hard, but if we can’t fit him in the team, I can’t do anything about that.”

The Kings currently sit in fifth place on the PSL points table as they have won three games, lost three and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Thursday.

