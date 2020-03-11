Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes talented batsman Haider Ali can represent the national team in all three formats and bat at any position.

Latif’s praise for Haider comes after his impressive performances for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the eight matches he has played, Haider has scored 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 161.90.

In fact, the 19-year-old became the youngest player to score a half-century in the PSL on Tuesday as he smashed a 43-ball 69, which included four boundaries and four sixes, in the Zalmi’s five-wicket loss to the Lahore Qalandars.

Haider Ali is special talent he can bat at Floating batting numbers… he can play in all three formats #haiderali #PzvsLQ @TheHBLPSL — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 10, 2020

“Haider Ali is [a] special talent, he can bat at floating batting numbers… he can play in all three formats,” Latif said on Twitter.

