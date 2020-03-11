‘Haider Ali’s future is bright’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal firmly believes that talented youngster Haider Ali has a bright future ahead of him.

Akmal is currently playing alongside Haider for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the eight matches he has played, Haider has scored 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 161.90.

In fact, the 19-year-old became the youngest player to score a half-century in the PSL on Tuesday as he smashed a 43-ball 69, which included four boundaries and four sixes, in the Zalmi’s five-wicket loss to the Lahore Qalandars.

“Haider Ali’s future is bright and he has shown his class and has relieved pressure off other batsmen at crucial times – you don’t see such batsmen. He may not be scoring big but he is helping [the] team win games,” Akmal was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

As for Akmal, he has accumulated 249 runs in eight PSL games, which includes a century, at an average of 31.12 and a strike-rate of 168.24.

