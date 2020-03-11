Which Pakistan player said Ben Dunk looks like a ‘truck driver’?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed said that Australia batsman Ben Dunk looks like a “truck driver”.

Dunk is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Tanvir’s comments about Dunk come after the Australian batsman struck an unbeaten 99 off 40 balls, which included three boundaries and 12 sixes, in the Qalandars’ eight-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

“Dunk played an extraordinary innings. He was hitting sixes at will regardless of whoever was bowling,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Ben Dunk was looking like a truck driver and his head was also shining. He has a broad build and is a very strong man. He has played one of the best knocks in PSL history. I really enjoyed his batting a lot.

“Even though Amir Yamin’s injury hurt Karachi Kings, I believe that Dunk wouldn’t have spared any bowler considering the shots he was playing.”

The Qalandars also won their next game as they beat the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

Their next match will be against the Kings in Karachi on Thursday.

