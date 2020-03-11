Kamran Akmal reveals which Pakistan player has been treated unfairly

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes opener Imam-ul-Haq has not been treated fairly.

Akmal is playing alongside Imam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that the 24-year-old has performed on a consistent basis, but is still being criticised.

“I feel people are very unfair with Imam-ul-Haq. He has a lot of talent and has performed so well and has established himself in the side, despite being under so much pressure,” Akmal was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He was also criticized so much but he has replied with his bat and is now a regular member of the senior side. His mental attitude is good and [he] is focused on his cricket.”

In the two PSL matches he has played, Imam has scored 14 runs at an average of seven, while Akmal has accumulated 249 runs in eight games, which includes a century, at an average of 31.12 and a strike-rate of 168.24.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Karachi on Friday.

