Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes opening batsman Saeed Anwar is the “best ODI player that Pakistan has ever produced”.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

This puts Anwar at third on the list of Pakistan players with the most runs in ODI cricket.

Inzamam sits in first place with 11,701 runs, while Mohammad Yousuf is second with 9,554 runs.

“Saeed Anwar’s batting was such that we wished to play like him,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “The shots that we’d dream of at night, he would play them in the morning.

“Out of all the Pakistani batsmen, people say I had a lot of talent and I didn’t perform according to my talent, but I believe that the talent that Saeed Anwar had, no one else had.

“When he was batting, it looked like cricket was very easy. The ball didn’t seem to be seaming or swinging. When I batted alongside him, I enjoyed it a lot. He would put the bowler under pressure, making it easier for the others.

“I don’t think there has ever been a similar wristy player in Pakistan. I think Saeed Anwar is the best ODI player that Pakistan has ever produced. When you create an ODI XI, he will easily fit it. He started hard hitting in Pakistan.”

