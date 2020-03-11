Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that one of opening batsman Saeed Anwar’s best qualities was his ability to take singles with ease.

Inzamam noted that Anwar made taking singles look effortless and added that “many people struggle with this nowadays”.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Test, where he scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he accumulated 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“One of his qualities was that taking a single was effortless for him. Many people struggle with this nowadays, but [he] had no difficulty. Sometimes I feel that he should come into the grounds and transfer his art to other people, the way he plays, rotates strike,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “But then I look at the work he is doing and how he is teaching people something even more beneficial, and I think that’s even more important.

“If he wasn’t doing this, I’d say he was being unfair with others but I think that what he is doing right now is much more important than cricket.”

