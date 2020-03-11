Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that legendary opener Saeed Anwar “didn’t believe in coaching”.

Inzamam noted that whenever coaches used to tell Anwar to change something, he refused to listen.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Test, where he scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he accumulated 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“Saeed bhai didn’t believe in coaching. I won’t take names but whenever coaches tried to change anything in Saeed bhai, he would reject it. He had such self-confidence and belief, I’m not saying the coaches were wrong, but he focused on his natural game,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion.

