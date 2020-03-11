Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that opening batsman Saeed Anwar “was the most nervous person in the dressing room”.

However, when he used to go out to the crease, Inzamam noted that it “was the bowlers who became nervous”.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Test, where he scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he accumulated 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“Saeed bhai was the most nervous person in the dressing room but when he went into the ground, it was the bowlers who became nervous. He completely changed when he went out onto the pitch,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “I don’t think Pakistan has produced as good a player as him since for ODI cricket.”

