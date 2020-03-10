Jonty Rhodes: ‘The security in Pakistan was top notch’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes has praised the security in Pakistan for being “top notch”.

Rhodes is in Pakistan and has been commentating during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His comments come after he recently rode motorbike through the streets of Islamabad.

During my playing days, I never got to see much of the countries that I toured: airports; hotels; grounds! Now as coach and commentator, am making sure that I experience as much as possible. Thanks to The Clan for the awesome ride #faisalmosque #murree pic.twitter.com/thAKeI5r8L — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) February 27, 2020

Jonty Rhodes "from my perspective, the security in Pakistan was top notch. It was a real main focus, but I went out riding. I didn't tell anybody. I just organised the bike ride without the need for any security" #PSL5 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 9, 2020

“From my perspective, the security in Pakistan was top notch. It was a real main focus, but I went out riding. I didn’t tell anybody. I just organised the bike ride without the need for any security,” Rhodes, who is widely considered to be the best fielder in the history of the sport, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

