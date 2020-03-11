Kamran Akmal backing which player to be Pakistan’s future captain?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that opener Imam-ul-Haq will captain Pakistan in the future.

Akmal is playing alongside Imam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In fact, Akmal added that Imam should have been named vice-captain of Pakistan’s Twenty20 team after Babar Azam was appointed as captain.

“I feel that Imam is the future captain of Pakistan. In fact I would say that if Babar has been made T20I captain then Imam should have been made vice-captain,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the two PSL matches he has played, Imam has scored 14 runs at an average of seven, while Akmal has accumulated 249 runs in eight games, which includes a century, at an average of 31.12 and a strike-rate of 168.24.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Karachi on Friday.

