Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz is confident that his side will qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

The Zalmi are currently in second place on the points table as they have won four games, lost three and had one abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

“It is tough to say who will qualify for [the] playoffs as all the teams are giving [each other a] tough time. We all have equal chances of qualifying for the last stage and I hope [the] coming matches will be competitive for everyone,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I think if you execute plans well it doesn’t matter who you are playing against. We are prepared for our next match and I am confident that my boys will fight on the field.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Grant Elliott reveals which two Pakistan players have really impressed him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...