Grant Elliott reveals which two Pakistan players have really impressed him

Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott has revealed that he has been really impressed with Pakistan youngsters Naseem Shah and Haider Ali.

Naseem is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Haider is playing for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem, 16, has taken three wickets in five games at an average of 48.33, while Haider, 19, has scored 169 runs in seven matches at an average of 28.16 and a strike-rate of 162.50.

“I think the PSL is a very good standard of cricket. The one thing that has really struck me this time around is that you have young guys who are performing like Naseem Shah and Haider Ali,” Elliott told PakPassion. “They’ve come out and have really impressed and I think that’s a real positive because in a strong competition to see young guys play with such flair and composure at times has been really promising.

“I think we are seeing the fruits of labour now in the Pakistan Super League in its fifth season. In the Indian Premier League, we have seen India’s fielding really improve throughout the life of that tournament, so standards do improve over the course of time in these tournaments. What really stands out for me in the PSL is the quality of fast bowling.

“It’s amazing how many of the guys in the PSL bowl at speeds of 140kph or more, especially if I compare that with New Zealand where I think we might just have only two or three such pacers bowling at those speeds in the whole country.

“There is such a rich base of talent in Pakistan, but it needs to be scouted and found properly which is something that franchise cricket will actually help to do. It will help to spread the wings of the franchises and it will help in finding talented cricketers in their respective regions.”

