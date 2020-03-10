Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Babar Azam should be captaining the Karachi Kings instead of Imad Wasim.

Inzamam noted that Azam is the captain of Pakistan’s Twenty20 team and will be leading the country in the T20 World Cup later this year.

With a major tournament looming, Inzamam feels that allowing Azam to get as much captaincy experience as possible is crucial, especially since he only took over the leadership role in October last year.

“Babar Azam was a better choice for captaincy of Karachi than Imad Wasim,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The T20 World Cup is only a few months away and Babar is still in [the] learning process, so leading a PSL side in 10 matches would have given him more confidence.

“There are only a few T20Is left for Pakistan before the T20 World Cup, so handling and dealing with pressure situations in [the] PSL as a captain would have benefited him and Pakistan.”

