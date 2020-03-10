Shane Watson: ‘It’s been amazing to play at all four venues in Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shane Watson said that “it’s been amazing to play at all four venues” in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This is the first time the entire tournament is being held in Pakistan and the four venues that were chosen to host matches are Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

“It’s been amazing to play at all four venues in Pakistan. The stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan were filled to their capacities by passionate spectators. This is what the HBL PSL should be all about, inspiring the next generation to take up the game of cricket,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the eight games he has played, Watson has scored 181 runs at an average of 22.62 and a strike-rate of 147.15.

However, the Gladiators, who are the defending champions, currently sit at the bottom of the points table with three wins and five losses.

Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Wednesday.

