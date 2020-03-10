Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes Australia batsman Ben Dunk deserves to become an honorary citizen of Pakistan.

Ramiz’s comments come after West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy, who was recently named the Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach, will be bestowed with honorary citizenship and Pakistan’s highest civilian award – the Nishan-e-Haider – by President Arif Alvi on March 23.

Dunk is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 250 runs in five matches at an average of 83.33 and a strike-rate of 201.61.

Ramiz also joked that Dunk should play for Pakistan.

“I think we should give him [Ben Dunk] honorary citizenship as well,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We should make him play for Pakistan because my wish is too see a Pakistani batsmen do similar kind of power-hitting. We haven’t seen any Pakistani batsman do this kind of hitting except for Shadab Khan this season.”

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja makes unbelievably bold claim about Shadab Khan’s future

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...