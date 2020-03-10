Dale Steyn: The people of Pakistan ‘have been so welcoming’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has heaped praise on the people of Pakistan, saying they “have been so welcoming”.

Steyn is currently in Pakistan as he is playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The pace maestro added that he has “really enjoyed being back” in Pakistan.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back. The people have been so welcoming, I can just see it in their faces that they’ve missed having teams come play cricket here and are so excited by the presence of all the overseas players,” Steyn was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

So far, Steyn has taken two wickets in four games at an average of 42.

Islamabad United’s next game will be against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Saturday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...