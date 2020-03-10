Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped praise on Ben Dunk for his superb knock of 99 not out against the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dunk’s unbeaten 99, which led the Qalandars to an eight-wicket win, came off 40 balls and included three boundaries and 12 sixes.

Inzamam was so impressed with Dunk’s performance and the ease at which he was hitting sixes that he said the Australian batsman “looked like he was playing PlayStation”.

“Ben Dunk played an outstanding innings. It looked like he was playing PlayStation as he was smashing sixes at will,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Grant Elliott reveals which two Pakistan players have really impressed him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...