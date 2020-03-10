Grant Elliott wants to coach the Lahore Qalandars?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former New Zealand all-rounder has revealed that he would be interested in coaching the Lahore Qalandars or any other team in the future.

However, Elliott said it would not be possible to begin a coaching career right now due to his family.

The Qalandars have been struggling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they sit in fifth place on the points table with three wins and four losses after seven games.

“I haven’t gone into coaching yet and it is something that with a young family is a tough ask,” Elliott told PakPassion. “But I do think it’s something that I will be quite keen on in the future. I do enjoy helping players grow and learn, and I enjoy fertile learning environments where people can express themselves.

“The key is to make players believe they can do the impossible and that comes through relationship-building with the players.”

