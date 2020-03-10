Moeen Ali: ‘The atmosphere in Multan on all game days was unbelievable’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been so impressed with the Pakistan fans that packed the stadium in Multan that he called the atmosphere “unbelievable”.

Moeen is playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where three matches were held in the city.

It should be noted that this is the first time the entire PSL is being held in Pakistan.

“The atmosphere in Multan on all game days was unbelievable. You could clearly sense the passion the people have for their team and the game,” Moeen was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We were particularly moved by the hospitality, love and support offered by the people of Multan who took ownership of the team and we are grateful to them for their incredible hospitality.

“With regards to the facilities, the stadium in Multan is one of the most beautiful from around the world and the pitches there were perfect for T20 cricket, offering something both for the batsmen and the bowlers. We saw good quality cricket there, hopefully in the next year we will play all our home games in Multan.”

In the seven games he has played, Moeen has scored 137 runs at an average of 22.83 and a strike-rate of 138.38.

He has also taken four wickets at an average of 16.50.

The Sultans’ next game is against the Quetta Gladiators in Lahore on Wednesday.

