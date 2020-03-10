Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “has been really impressive” in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi is representing the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament.

In the six games he has played, the 19-year-old has taken eight wickets at an average of 19.75 and an economy rate of 6.86.

“When we speak of the new bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been really impressive,” Elliott told PakPassion. “He has presence on the field, he never gives up, he tries so hard and it looks like he is running in even harder now and is generally a very impressive young guy.

“The catch he took in the game against Peshawar Zalmi [the] other day was simply outstanding. The fact is that if you can get guys like that who can lead in that sort of way on the field, then they can help bring up the next group of talented youngsters.

“It looks really positive and with Azhar Ali as the Test captain, a good leader and great guy, these young pace bowlers have a captain who will back them all the way in the longest format of the game.”

