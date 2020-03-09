Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has been highly impressed with the standard of cricket in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that he branded the tournament as “one of the top leagues in the world”.

Dunk is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, and made his comments after smashing an unbeaten 99, which came off 40 balls and included three boundaries and 12 sixes, in his side’s eight-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

Overall, Dunk is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 250 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 83.33 and a strike-rate of 201.61.

Ben Dunk "This is one of the top leagues in the world. The standard of the PSL is very high and every team you come accross is full of world-class players. Just to get any win in this tournament you have to play really good cricket" #PSL5 pic.twitter.com/ts2faZfrl6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 8, 2020

“This is one of the top leagues in the world. The standard of the PSL is very high and every team you come across is full of world-class players. Just to get any win in this tournament you have to play really good cricket,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Tuesday.

