‘This boy can play’ – Which Pakistan player is Michael Slater talking about?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been extremely impressed with young Pakistan star Haider Ali, saying “this boy can play”.

Haider is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven games he has played, the 19-year-old has scored 169 runs at an average of 28.16 and a strike-rate of 162.50.

Michael Slater regarding Haider Ali "this boy can play. It takes him no time to get going" #PSL2020 #PZvIU — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 7, 2020

“This boy can play. It takes him no time to get going,” Slater, who is commentating at the PSL, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Chris Jordan reveals which 2 Pakistan players have a “fearless attitude”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...