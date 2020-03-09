Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies pace bowler Michael Holding believes that more international teams could be inclined to tour Pakistan due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With many international players featuring in the tournament, which is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time, Holding feels it will enable them to judge just how safe the country is.

“I am hearing that the PSL is being played totally in Pakistan this time around and I am so glad to hear that,” Holding was quoted as saying by Dawn. “I think most of you are aware that I am not really a big watcher of T20, in fact I don’t watch T20 at all.

“But I think people of Pakistan deserve to have international cricket played in their country so that they can go to their local grounds to enjoy and see their teams play cricket live.

“I think this will spur other countries around the world to recognise that they can start revisiting Pakistan to play cricket there.”

International cricket has slowly returned to Pakistan as Sri Lanka visited for three ODIs, three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests last year.

Most recently, Bangladesh visited for a three-match Twenty20 series and a Test match.

In April, they will return to Pakistan to play a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which will be held in Karachi.

