Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has revealed that legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist is his cricket idol.

The 29-year-old also admitted that he tries to emulate Gilchrist when batting.

In addition to Gilchrist, Zaman also copies AB de Villiers and does this by watching videos of the South Africa legend.

“I have always followed AB de Villiers. I watch his videos. Adam Gilchrist is my idol. Both these players are my favourite and I want to play like them,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I want to represent Pakistan on the back of good performances in the future. After that I would like to go into rural areas so that I can help and facilitate players who don’t have the resources to thrive in the sport.”

Zaman is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has struggled to have a major impact.

In the six games he has played, Zaman has scored 109 runs at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 119.78.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fakhar Zaman reveals which three world-class bowlers he loves to face

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...