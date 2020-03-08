Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram admitted that legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards “used to send shivers down a bowler’s spine”.

Richards is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen to ever play the sport, while Akram is among the most elite bowlers.

Akram’s praise for Richards came while he was wishing the West Indian big-hitter happy birthday.

The term "Master Blaster” aptly suited to him, he used to send shivers down a bowler’s spine, had an aura of himself, the gait to the pitch,the nonchalance after smashing a six, all made him a legend of the game.Honoured to have played against him.Happy Birthday @ivivianrichards — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 7, 2020

“The term ‘Master Blaster’ aptly suited to him, he used to send shivers down a bowler’s spine, had an aura of himself, the gait to the pitch, the nonchalance after smashing a six, all made him a legend of the game. Honoured to have played against him. Happy Birthday Viv Richards,” Akram said on Twitter.

