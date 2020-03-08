Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards “may have smashed me all over the park”.

Akhtar added that he is “confused between regretting and not regretting that I couldn’t play against him”.

Akhtar’s high praise for Richards came while he was wishing the iconic West Indian batsman happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Viv Richards. What a legend of the game. I am confused between regretting and not regretting that I couldn’t play against him. Haha. Would have been an honor to play against him, but he may have smashed me all over the park as well,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

