Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Khan has said that the international players playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can’t play “when the ball is spinning so much”.

The 36-year-old, who is representing the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament, added that it is a completely different story for local players like him and Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I don’t think the ‘Goray’ (overseas players) can play when the ball is spinning so much but players from Karachi like Sarfaraz and I can play spin and whilst Sarfaraz was out early I did play well,” Sohail, who was referring to his knock of 32 in his side’s eight-wicket loss to the Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

So far, Sohail has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.83.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Wednesday.

