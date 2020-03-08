Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed firmly believes there is a rift between West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Tanvir noted that “in order to settle the issue and not create any further controversy”, the Zalmi let Sammy transition from captain to the team’s head coach for two years.

Previous head coach Mohammad Akram will take over as director of cricket and bowling coach, while veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz will succeed Sammy as the franchise’s captain.

“When these things happen in the middle of the tournament, then doubts creep in people’s mind that there is something wrong between the owner and Darren Sammy,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Even some former cricketers said that there is some rift between them which is why Sammy came up with a cryptic tweet.

“I think in order to settle the issue and not create any further controversy, Zalmi management decided to give Sammy the role of the head coach.”

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player is in the “fab four” in all formats

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...