England pace bowler Chris Jordan has called Pakistan a “beautiful country”, saying he has loved his time there as he has had the opportunity to visit different cities.

Jordan is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), who currently sit in fourth place on the points table as they have won three games, lost two and had one abandoned.

It should be noted that this is the first time the PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan.

“It’s been great visiting Pakistan for me so far. I was part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad last year and played two games in Karachi but this year’s visit to Pakistan has been a lot more special for me. I have visited different cities of this beautiful country which has been a refreshing and interesting experience,” Jordan told PakPassion.

In the six games he has played, Jordan has taken seven wickets at an average of 26.42.

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

