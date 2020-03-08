Colin Ingram: The fans in Pakistan have ‘been absolutely fantastic’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa batsman Colin Ingram has heaped praise on the Pakistan fans, saying their support throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) “has been absolutely fantastic”.

Ingram is currently in Pakistan as he is representing Islamabad United in the PSL.

In the seven games he has played, Ingram has scored 186 runs, which includes a half-century, at an average of 37.20 and a strike-rate of 157.62.

“The crowd support has been absolutely fantastic to be honest. Even in the game like today when a lot of rain arrived, the crowd has been in full voice. They have been fantastically supportive throughout Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We are especially grateful to our local fans who have come out in their droves and we definitely felt their warmth.

“To play in front of your home audiences is always special. This ground (Rawalpindi) has a warm atmosphere and the wicket’s been brilliant. We haven’t won as many games here as we would have wanted to but there is a sea of red out there and a vocal crowd and we have really enjoyed their support. I’d have to say Rawalpindi [has been the best for us].”

